This and That: Sedrick Huckaby and Arely Morales

by Caleb Bell September 26, 2022
“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed.

Today: Sleep

A black and white drawing of a person sleeping on their back, with their arm under their head.

Sedrick Huckaby (b. 1975), “#068 Kee-Kee (from The 99%),” 2012-2013, lithograph, 5 3/4 x 7 3/16 inches. Collection of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas © 2013 Sedrick Huckaby

A black and white drawing of a person sleeping on their stomach.

Sedrick Huckaby (b. 1975), “#091 Untitled (from The 99%),” 2012-2013, lithograph, 5 x 7 1/16 inches. Collection of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas © 2013 Sedrick Huckaby

A black and white drawing of a person sleeping on their side.

Arely Morales (b. 1990), “Sleeping (Study #2),” 2021, charcoal on paper, 7 x 11 inches

A black and white drawing of a person sleeping on their side.

Arely Morales (b. 1990), “Sleeping (Study #3),” 2021, charcoal on paper, 7 x 11 inches

