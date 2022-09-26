This and That: Sedrick Huckaby and Arely Morales by Caleb Bell September 26, 2022 FacebookTwitterEmail “This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed. Today: Sleep Sedrick Huckaby (b. 1975), “#068 Kee-Kee (from The 99%),” 2012-2013, lithograph, 5 3/4 x 7 3/16 inches. Collection of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas © 2013 Sedrick Huckaby Sedrick Huckaby (b. 1975), “#091 Untitled (from The 99%),” 2012-2013, lithograph, 5 x 7 1/16 inches. Collection of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas © 2013 Sedrick Huckaby Arely Morales (b. 1990), “Sleeping (Study #2),” 2021, charcoal on paper, 7 x 11 inches Arely Morales (b. 1990), “Sleeping (Study #3),” 2021, charcoal on paper, 7 x 11 inches 0 comment You may also like Top Five March 31, 2016 March 31, 2016 North Texas’ Moss/Chumley Award Now Accepting Applications November 7, 2018 Alicia Eggert Wins 2021 Dallas Meadows Museum’s Moss/Chumley... May 7, 2021 Sedrick Huckaby Receives SMU’s Moss/Chumley Award January 20, 2017 2022 Joan Mitchell Center Artist Residency to Include... May 10, 2022 Update: 101 Black Artists Living and Working in... February 9, 2021 Dallas Museum of Art Acquires Works by Eight... January 15, 2022 North TX Artists: Apply for the Moss/Chumley Award... November 5, 2017 Letitia and Sedrick Huckaby Announce Opening of New... November 8, 2021 Fort Worth Artist Gives Private Tour to Former... December 22, 2013 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ