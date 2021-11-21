Learn About Art League Houston’s Texas Artist of the Year, Vicki Meek

Art League Houston (ALH) is honored to celebrate Dallas-based Artist Vicki Meek as the 2021 Texas Artist of the Year. Recognized as an artist, curator, writer, organizer and arts advocate, Meek’s career embodies the ethos of the Texas Artist of the Year award in her steadfast devotion to both the creation and support of the arts over the years. Meek’s multimedia, interdisciplinary practice focuses on cultural memory, identity, and social issues in relation to the African diaspora, underscored by an underlying hope and emphasis on collective healing.

Meek’s exhibition at Art League Houston, The Journey to Me, thematically visualizes her development as an artist through a curated series of three site-specific installations extending throughout the ALH galleries.

The Journey to Me: Vicki Meek is on view from September 10, 2021 – February 5, 2022 at Art League Houston, 1953 Montrose Blvd, Houston TX 77006.

Video by JayClark Films, courtesy of Art League Houston.

Learn more here.