Art Dirt: A Conversation With Mark Menjivar

by Glasstire September 26, 2021
San Antonio-based artist Mark Menjivar

Mark Menjivar

Brandon Zech talks with San Antonio-based artist Mark Menjivar about archives, social practice art, and Menjivar’s new virtual residency project with Glasstire.

“My work sometimes — some people engage with it and are like, ‘Really is this art?’ I remember being at a talk years back and someone asked, “Are you an artist? A journalist? A social worker?'”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

This week’s podcast is sponsored in part by CASETA, the Center for the Advancement and Study of Early Texas Art, and their 2021 Virtual Fall Forum celebrating Early Texas Art on Friday, October 1st and Saturday, October 2nd. The free program will feature a variety of lectures, tours and conversations with leading scholars and curators revolving around Early Texas Art. To see a complete list of events and register for the free program, please go here.

