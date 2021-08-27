SMU’s Meadows Museum Announces New Institute for Spanish Art and Culture

by Glasstire August 27, 2021
Custard Donation to Meadows Museum

Southern Methodist University’s Meadows Museum in Dallas has announced that Linda P. and William A. Custard have committed $3 million (matched by another $3 million from the Museum) to establish the Custard Institute for Spanish Art and Culture within the Meadows. The Custard Institute will increase the Meadows’ research activities through collaborations with peer institutions and SMU’s archives and libraries.

The Custard’s gift will name the director of the new institute in honor of Meadows Museum Director Mark A. Roglán. P. Gregory Warden, president of Franklin University Switzerland, has been named the inaugural Mark A. Roglán Director of the Custard Institute for Spanish Art and Culture.

“Thanks to the commitment of the Custards and The Meadows Foundation, the Meadows Museum will reach new heights in its mission to foster original research and meaningful collaborations. We will now be able to expand existing partnerships, develop new ones, and deepen our understanding of the impact of Spanish art and culture on the world,” states Meadows Museum Director Mark A. Roglán.

Via the Meadows:

“Through programming such as lectures, seminars, and symposia, the Custard Institute will facilitate and inspire academic collaboration by welcoming new voices to SMU’s scholarly community. Public programs will engage knowledge workers and creatives across disciplines, from curators, archaeologists, and conservators to other specialists interested in topics related to the museum’s collections and exhibitions. Seasoned scholars and students from around the world will be invited to explore the art and material culture of Spain at SMU. Furthermore, the institute promises to make a major contribution to the field of Spanish studies through its support of academic publications.”

For more, please go here.

