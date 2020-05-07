Bernardo Vallarino Wins Meadows Museums’ 2020 Moss/Chumley Award

Carolyn Sortor, recent past winner of the award and a member of this year’s award jury, says: “Vallarino’s work successfully integrates urgent sociopolitical concerns with beautiful and moving aesthetic forms. His works evince sensitivity, complexity, and depth, and I’m delighted to have had the opportunity to help bring more attention to his work.”

The jury for the 2020 Moss/Chumley Award included Sortor, as well as: Shelley DeMaria, Meadows Museum Curatorial Assistant (and jury Chair); Leigh Arnold, Nasher Sculpture Center’s Associate Curator; Anne Lenhart, Collections Manager of the Meadows Museum; and David Sedman, Interim Chair of the art department, Associate Professor of Film and Media Arts, and Associate Dean of the Meadows School of the Arts, SMU.

“We found Vallarino’s work aesthetically and conceptually impactful and were impressed by the manner in which he addresses relevant and pressing social issues with quietly powerful visuals that draw viewers in, facilitating careful consideration and meaningful conversations,” states DeMaria.

Vallarino’s list of exhibitions include shows at the Amarillo Museum of Art, the Dishman Art Museum and Gallery at Lamar University, Fort Worth Community Arts Center, Fort Worth’s Artspace111, and the Arlington Museum of Art, to name a few.

Vallarino holds a B.F.A. in sculpture from Texas Christian University and an M.F.A. in the same field from Texas Woman’s University.

For more on the Moss Chumley Award, please visit the Meadows Museum website here.

****

The Moss/Chumley Memorial Fund was created in 1989 by Frank Moss and the Meadows Museum as a tribute to Jim Chumley; Moss’s name was added to the fund upon his death in 1991. Moss and Chumley were two Dallas art dealers who made outstanding contributions to the visual arts in North Texas during the 1980s. The pair operated the Nimbus Gallery on Routh Street from 1980 to 1987 and the Moss/Chumley Gallery at the Crescent Court from 1986 to 1989, where they showcased numerous new artists.

Established in 1995, the Moss/Chumley Artist Award is given in their memory. The award—which carries a cash prize of $2,500—is open to artists working in any medium who live in one of the eleven North Texas counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise.