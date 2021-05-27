Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Appoints Allison Glenn to Senior Curator and Director of Public Art

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) has announced that Allison Glenn has been appointed Senior Curator and Director of Public Art at the museum. Beginning August 1, 2021, Glenn will lead CAMH’s curatorial team working with the team for exhibitions, public projects, and artist-driven initiatives in the public realm in and outside the Museum.

“CAMH is thrilled to welcome Allison to lead our curatorial and public art initiatives,” states CAMH Executive Director Hesse McGraw. “Allison brings one of the most vital international curatorial voices to Houston—her vision is uniquely rooted both in deep trust of artists and care for community. Allison will chart an adventurous path for CAMH that elevates artists, authentically engages diverse audiences, and achieves meaningful civic impact.”

“I am thrilled to step into the role of Senior Curator and Director of Public Art at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston,” says Glenn. “My role at CAMH will advance the museum’s world-renowned contemporary art program, broadening it to include collaborative engagements within and across museums, institutions, and publics in Houston and beyond. Working with multiple publics and diverse communities continues to be an important part of my work, and this leadership role at CAMH will afford the scope of vision to include directing a public art program that expands, decenters, and relocates the museum as a site. I look forward to joining the incredible team at CAMH, and to building upon the influential legacy of former Senior Curator Valerie Cassel Oliver—a curator I profoundly admire.”

Valerie Cassel Oliver previously held the position for a 16-year tenure (2001–2017). Via CAMH: “Glenn will work closely with Executive Director Hesse McGraw, and recently appointed leaders Deputy Director Janice Bond, and Director of Finance and Strategic Resources Seba Raquel Suber in re-imagining one of the country’s longest running kunsthalle (non-collecting) Museums.”

Among praise for Glenn is her curatorial work on the current exhibition Promise, Witness, Remembrance, at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, which reflects on the life of Breonna Taylor, her killing in 2020, and the year of protests that followed worldwide.