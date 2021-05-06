Black Box Press Foundation Announces Art As Activism Grant Winners: Nastassja Swift and Rashaun Rucker

Black Box Press Foundation, which provides resources for the creation of spaces where artists can continue the history of artists as agents of cultural change, have announced on that jurors Rabéa Ballin, Lauren Kelley Oliver, and Vicki Meek have selected Nastassja Swift and Rashaun Rucker as the inaugural winners of its 2021 Art As Activism Grant (BBPF – AAA). The award gives $5000 each to Swift and Rucker along with solo exhibitions at Art League Houston and the Galveston Arts Center, respectively.

Created to support and encourage artists whose work focuses on activism and social change strategies, the jurors selected projects from Swift and Rucker out of 72 applicants. Each artist’s work focuses on what the fund describes as “the emotions of the prison industrial complex and mass incarceration in the United States.”

Rucker’s proposal, I hit more than I missed, employs a motif in his work that contrasts pigeons and Black men and will address the inequalities of mass incarceration in America. He describes his project: “The installation is going to use ‘clay pigeons,’ which are red or orange flying disc used for target practice in sport shooting. I would like to have these disc fabricated with a vector drawing that I have created of a black man amalgamated with a pigeon on each disc. Each disc will have the exact same face to speak to how we are invisible to some in society and all of us have the same narrative to those who seek to keep us in our constructed social spaces no matter what our story is.”