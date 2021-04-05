Austin’s MASS Gallery Announces Open Call for 2021 HOTBOX Residency



Austin non-profit exhibition and project space MASS Gallery has just announced an open call for the 2021 edition of its annual HOTBOX residency program. Now in its ninth year, HOTBOX 2021, like last year’s edition, will be conducted virtually. While HOTBOX has traditionally hosted two residents per year, the 2021 residency will be extended to four beneficiaries — either individual artists or artist groups.

“Our pandemic pivot has been to shift our operations from in-person gatherings to virtual support and engagement,” states the collective-run MASS Gallery in a press release. “With the help of small fundraising efforts, we’re excited to expand our resident capacity to four artists this year, doubling the reach of past iterations of HOTBOX.”

The 2021 HOTBOX residents will each receive a $500 grant in lieu of studio space, as well as access to MASS’ website and social media platforms. MASS is “particularly interested in nurturing projects that would not be realized otherwise,” and will work with the resident artists to develop programming for the gallery’s Close Encounters public event series, which may take the form of performances, screenings, online events, social media takeovers, or use of MASS Gallery’s outdoor space at 705 Gunter St.

(Side note: The annual residency kicked off in 2013, and is named “HOTBOX” because it takes place during the summer. During non-pandemic times, artist residents have used MASS Gallery itself as studio space.)

HOTBOX is open to artists working in any medium and any stage in their career. Through May 1, interested parties can apply here with a CV, up to 10 work samples, an artist statement, and a statement of intent detailing “how the residency will support their practice.”