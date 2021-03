Austin-based artist Deborah Roberts’ solo exhibition at The Contemporary Austin opened January 23 and will be on view through August 15. The exhibition “critiques notions of beauty, the body, race, and identity in contemporary society through the lens of Black children.” A Glasstire Artist On Artist interview with Roberts is forthcoming, and here is a review of the show, published today. We recently visited Roberts’ exhibition, titled I’m. Below are images from our visit.