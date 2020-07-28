Fort Worth’s Artspace111 Presents 1900 Works in Online Showcase

Fort Worth’s Artspace111’s TEXAS NOW, an online showcase of all artists who submitted to the space’s 7th Annual Texas Juried Exhibition, opened online last Saturday and will continue online through August 29.‬ More than 1900 works of art are available for sale, with 70% of the proceeds from the sale of each work going directly to the artist.

Submissions to the juried exhibition, which was on view from June 27 through July 25, raised $3000 which was slated to be donated to to the Tarrant Area Food Bank, helping to provide 15,000 meals for Tarrant County (Fort Worth region) residents.

Juried by Kristen Gaylord, Assistant Curator of Photographs at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, the 2020 exhibition featured 67 works that Gaylord accepted into the show out of the nearly 2000 she reviewed.

Gaylord states about the virtual review process:

“Jurying art virtually is always a slightly odd experience, and it was made even odder this year as I was already cut off from the world in so many more ways than usual. But what I found was solace and encouragement. The thousands of artworks I reviewed were smart, funny, skilled, and vulnerable. They dealt with contemporary issues and forged new aesthetic paths, referenced art history and current events, mastered traditional materials and invented new ones, and often came from deeply personal places.”

Martha Elena’s Blessed Little Goose was awarded the top prize, a $2,000 cash award which comes with a separate solo or group exhibition at Artspace111 by the end of 2021; the second-place winner was Morgan Grasham’s Odocoileus carnis, with a $1000 award. Honorable mentions, which were awarded $500 prizes, were given to Yuni Lee for Dulce Periculum, Shang-Yi Hua for an untitled work, Philana Oliphant for Swallow’s Bone, and Leticia Bajuyo for Tighten Your Belt: Ranch.

For more information about Artspace111 and the TEXAS NOW online show, please go here.