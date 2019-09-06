Fort Worth’s Artspace111 Appoints Ariel Davis as Gallery Manager

Fort Worth’s Artspace111, the downtown-area gallery, has hired Ariel Davis as its new Gallery Manager as of September 3. Owner Margery Grella Gossett originated the position, and brother William Grella has shared the responsibility of managing the gallery for the past five years. The siblings will now focus mostly on the art consulting component of Artspace111. “I’ll still be performing the same role, but I will be able to go out and meet more people,” says Gossett. “Ariel really jumped right into it and has already proposed a few shows for next year, and will be fully in her role for Gallery Night this weekend.”

Over the summer, Davis managed the Artspace111 pop-up gallery in The Shops at Clearfork, a Fort Worth retail development. She’s also affiliated with Fort Worth’s Art Tooth collective, which is a role she’ll continue.

Artspace111 was founded in 1980 when twin brother artists Daniel and Dennis Blagg converted a historic 1911 building for use as artist studios and an exhibition space. The once-unpolished warehouse space is now a 3,000 square-foot art gallery and event space.

Artspace111 also announced a revamping of the galleries just in time for Fort Worth’s Fall Gallery Night (Sept. 7), with a new exhibition of works from gallery artist Nancy Lamb. Additionally, a new “Great Room” with a 200-person capacity as well as an additional exhibition space to the main gallery has been announced. Other upcoming changes will bring a dedicated “Blagg Gallery” featuring the works of Artspace111’s founding family, as well as a 20-person conference room, and a private dressing room for weddings and events, which will also serve collectors interested in private viewings of artworks.

