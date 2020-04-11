Fort Worth’s Artspace111 Announces 7th Annual Juried Exhibition: Deadline, May 18

Fort Worth’s Artspace111 has shifted the focus of its annual open call show, and is asking for work from Texas artists addressing the coronavirus pandemic, though original works created in the past two years and not exhibited previously at Artspace111 will also be considered. The deadline to apply is May 18, 2020.

Another change for year seven is an increase in the total amount of cash awards, from $2000 to $5000. The $5,000 purse breaks down like this: $2,000 for the Best In Show Award, as well as an opportunity to participate in an Artspace111 exhibition in 2020-2021; the remaining $3,000 in prizes will be given to selected artists (equally) as special jury awards.

Submission categories and rules include: all 2D contemporary original work in any media including painting, prints, drawings, photography and digital images, and should not exceed 48 inches framed in their longest dimension; 3D forms of art intended to hang on a wall cannot exceed 48 x 48″; freestanding indoor work cannot exceed 6 feet in any dimension; and freestanding outdoor work must come with proper base for installation.

Although contingent on public safety regulations and suggestions, Artspace111 has scheduled an opening reception for Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 5-8 PM. The exhibition is scheduled to be on view from June 27 – July 25, 2020.

The 2020 juror for Artspace111’s open call show is Kristen Gaylord, Assistant Curator of Photographs at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth.

To apply, please go here.

Located in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Artspace111 specializes in the exhibition of Contemporary Texas Art. In 1980, twin brothers Daniel and Dennis Blagg established Artspace111, converting a historic 1911 building into artist studios and a small gallery space in order to support and celebrate the work of local artists. In 2007, Margery Gossett and William Grella became the Owner/Directors of Artspace111 and further developed the gallery into a celebrated and distinguished 3,000 square foot art gallery.