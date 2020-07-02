Top Five: July 2, 2020. Artists Take on the American Flag

by Glasstire July 2, 2020
Brandon Zech and Christina Rees discuss some of their favorite works that tackle the ultra-charged symbolism of the U.S. flag.

“Because the Fourth of July is coming up, and because our country is in terrible disarray, and it seems timely.”

To watch a special episode of Top Five with Christopher Blay and guests Danielle Demetria East, Robert L. Hodge, David Jeremiah, and Vicki Meek on the topic of art and social justice, please go here.

black-first-america-second-in-soul-of-a-nation-2.gif

1. David Hammons, Black First, America Second, 1970 (Top)
1. a) David Hammons, African-American Flag, 1990

 

What is the Proper Way to Display a US Flag?

What is the Proper Way to Display a US Flag?, an installation for audience participation by Dread Scott

2. Dread Scott, What Is the Proper Way to Display a U.S. Flag, 1989.

3. Barbara Kruger, Untitled (Questions), 1990/2018.

pope.l

4. William Pope.L, Trinket, 2008

Art Guys Ashes Flag

5. The Art Guys, Ashes of the American Flag Rearranged Into Three Other Easily Recognizable Symbols,1990

