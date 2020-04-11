Art! Art! Art! Art! Art!

by Glasstire April 11, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

April 10, 2020. Fort Worth, TX.

0 comment

You may also like

Adam Silverman’s “Reverse Archaeology” for the Kimbell Art...

July 17, 2011

Richard Serra Prints at the Nasher Sculpture Center

March 22, 2017

Katharina Grosse: Wunderblock, an Interview

July 20, 2013

Glass Satire: Serras Interruptus

August 4, 2012

A better world is a small thing to...

June 3, 2012

No room for Vader; Mel Chin’s Funk and...

September 14, 2012

Abstraction Triumvirate: Richard Serra, Joel Shapiro, Jules Olitski

March 12, 2012

Top Five: March 23, 2017

March 23, 2017

New York Now 3/4: Chelsea Galleries

November 15, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: