Mid-America Arts Alliance Urges Participation in COVID-19 Damage Survey

In the midst of COVID-19: The Mid-America Arts Alliance, an arts organization providing support for national traveling exhibition programs, innovative leadership development, and strategic grants to support artists, wants artists and organizations to participate in its Damage Survey.

Artists and organizations in the region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas) can take the survey which is open until March 31 and should take 5-10 minutes to complete. Data gathered will show how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting artists and organizations; the information is confidential and will be used only to express the needs of artists. Participants may sign up for email updates from Mid-America Arts Alliance in an additional, separate form.

To participate as an artist, please use this form. Organizations may follow this link to participate in the survey.

Glasstire is committed to providing information to artists and arts organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. For artists’ resources during this time, please go to our updating news feed, and our classifieds section of Artists’ Resources.