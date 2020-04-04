Home Remedy Mixtapes. Mixtape #2: Jazz Soundtrack

Glasstire presents Home Remedy Mixtapes, a weekly music mix series by Peter Lucas and Flash Gordon Parks. Lucas takes this week’s DJ duties, creating a compilation of jazz film scores from movies of the late 1950s and ‘60s. He draws on his expertise as Curator of The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Jazz On Film program.

“This mix weaves together rare cuts from a lot of jazz greats,” says Lucas. “I think it makes a good, atmospheric home soundtrack — for working, relaxing, or reflecting.”

This week’s mixtape, Jazz Soundtrack, features cinema music by Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Carter, Art Blakey, The Modern Jazz Quartet, Gerry Mulligan, Stan Getz, Herbie Hancock, Lalo Schifrin, and David Amram.

To listen to last week’s mixtape (the one that kicked off the series), please go here. Check back every Saturday for another installment of music.

Click on the arrow button below to listen (or go here or here).