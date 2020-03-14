Texas Latinx Artists and Orgs Awarded NALAC Grants

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) awarded grants totaling $307,000 to Latinx artists and organizations in 11 states and Puerto Rico, including $52,000 to individuals and non-profits across Texas.
“The NALAC Fund for the Arts is singular in that it continues to be the only national grant fund focused on funding for Latinx artists and organizations,” states NALAC President & CEO María López De León.
The awards granted to Texas artists and organizations are:
Adán Medrano Legacy Award in Film ($10,000):
Ramón Villa-Hernández (El Paso, TX): film / media arts
NALAC Fund for the Arts: Organization Grant ($10,000):
Conjunto Heritage Taller (San Antonio, TX): music / arts education
NALAC Fund for the Arts: Pod Grant ($5,000):
Rio Grande Valley Equal Voice Network (Brownsville, TX): arts organizing
NALAC Fund for the Arts: San Antonio Artist Grant ($5,400:)
Ariana Brown: literature
Ashley Perez: visual arts
Edna Alejandra Longoria: music
José Rubén De León: theater
Manuel Solis: multidisciplinary
For more on NALAC, please visit its website here.