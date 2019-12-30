Glasstire’s Ten Most-Read Feature Stories of 2019

As always, Glasstire strives to bring you the articles, reviews, op-eds, conversations, and essays that matter most to our Texas-and-beyond audience.

Below, find the list of our ten most-read story features of 2019, and enjoy.

One: Influential Houston Artist and “Art Guy” Michael Galbreth, 1956-2019

The most-read article on Glasstire this year ran as a full feature rather than as a news item. It was the obituary for Houston-based artist Michael Galbreth, written by Glasstire’s Editor Christina Rees.

Two: Jonas Wood’s Straight White Fantasy

New-York based critic and curator Joseph Wolin reviewed the artist’s retrospective at the Dallas Museum of Art, and attempted to answer some of the questions on many visitors’ minds.

Three: Why Talley Dunn Gallery Was Absent from This Year’s Dallas Art Fair

Something was amiss at the 2019 Dallas Art Fair, and Christina Rees dug in to find out why.

Four: Just what is it that makes today’s ceramics so different, so appealing?

In this conversation, Glasstire’s Brandon Zech and Christina Rees discuss the explosion of ceramic and clay’s popularity.

Five: The Occult is So Hot Right Now!

Glasstire’s Christina Rees and Neil Fauerso livened up the mid-summer doldrums with this good-natured and entertaining conversation about the invasion of the occult in popular culture.

Six: Art is Not Entrepreneurship

Just before stepping down as the (founding) Publisher of Glasstire, Rainey Knudson published this shot across the bow. “Artists having to find a way to survive while they make their art is not the same as entrepreneurship.”

Seven: What Sterling Ruby’s Got Here is a Failure to Communicate

Glasstire’s Christina Rees had some problems with this exhibition at the Nasher in Dallas.

Eight: A Baptism of Fire: Jesse Treviño Paints ‘Mi Vida’

A profile of a singular San Antonio artist, Jesse Treviño (and his singular autobiographical mural, Mi Vida), written by Dr. Ruben Cordova.

Nine: Was it “Censorship” at 500X?

As Glasstire’s William Sarradet watched the controversy unfold in Dallas, he weighed in with an open-ended and thoughtful op-ed about a show that was shut down just after it opened.

Ten: The Rambling Boy: The C3 Festival — Marfa’s David vs Goliath

In 2018, Glasstire began occasionally republishing Lonn Taylor’s columns for The Big Bend Sentinel. Taylor, a wonderful writer, curator, and historian, died just three months after writing this clear and gorgeous protest of a clear and present danger to Big Bend and Presidio County.