Glasstire’s Most-Read Stories of 2022

by Glasstire December 29, 2022
At the end of the year, we like to look back at what you, our readers, were most interested in. As always, in 2022 we covered breaking art news across Texas, blockbuster exhibitions at local institutions, and so much more.

Below, you can find a list of our ten most-read stories from 2022.

Yayoi Kusama: Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity (2009)

Yayoi Kusama, “Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity,” 2009, wood, metal, glass mirrors, plastic, acrylic paint, and LED. The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Museum purchase funded by the Caroline Wiess Law Accessions Endowment Fund. © Yayoi Kusama

One: Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Reopens its Yayoi Kusama Infinity Room

The most-read article on Glasstire this year was a news story about the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston reopening its Yayoi Kusama Infinity Room, Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity. The artwork was installed on the first floor of the museum’s Kinder Building, which opened in 2020, but it remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It officially reopened to the public in September.

A photograph of Nancy Koen by Allison V. Smith. Nancy stands near a white gallery wall and holds the side of a framed work of art. She wears bright green gloves, a black t-shirt, and jeans.

Nancy Koen. Photo by Allison V Smith.

Two: Nancy Koen, 1978 – 2022

In March, Dallas’ art community lost Nancy Koen. With her husband, Jason, Koen ran The Box Company, an exhibition space and art services company.

A tienda in La Paz, El Salvador

A tienda in La Paz, El Salvador

Three: It’s Warm in El Salvador: Part 1

In this essay, Glasstire’s Assistant Editor, William Sarradet, recounts his trip visiting with artists in El Salvador. This article may also be read in Spanish.

A screenshot of the website for Artle, a game for which players guess the artist behind a work of art.

Four: National Gallery of Art Creates “Artle,” a Wordle for Art

In the wake of the popularity of Wordle, The National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C. created an online game in which players try to guess an artist’s name based on four of their artworks.

Installation photograph of the Dallas Museum of Art's Vincent Van Gogh exhibition.

Installation view of “Van Gogh and the Olive Groves.” Photo: Ruben C. Cordova.

Five: Van Gogh’s Symbolic Olive Trees and Landscapes at the Dallas Museum of Art

Ruben Cordova reviewed a stunning show which brought together works from Van Gogh’s olive grove series.

A photograph of the marquee sign for the River Oaks Theatre. Above the sign are large neon letters that spell, "RIVER OAKS." On the marque the words read, "Just when I thought I was out they pull me back in."

The River Oaks Theatre marquee. Image credit: Corey Watson

Six: Houston’s Historic River Oaks Theatre to Reopen

This news story announced that Kimco Realty is planning to reopen Houston’s historic River Oaks Theatre, which closed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater hasn’t reopened yet, but, according to its website, it still will.

Photograph of an art show featuring photographs by artist Georgia O'Keefe. The room features a gray floor and walls, along with many, smaller framed artworks.

Installation view of “Georgia O’Keeffe, Photographer” at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Seven: Georgia O’Keeffe, Photographer at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Ann Daly wrote about Georgia O’Keeffe, Photographer, an exhibition that examined the artist’s little-seen photography practice.

Close up detail of a painting. Featuring cracked paint and orange/red coloring.

An extreme close-up of Rembrandt van Rijn’s “The Night Watch”

Eight: Here’s a 717-Gigapixel, 5.6-Terabyte Photograph of Rembrandt’s “The Night Watch”

At the beginning of the year, Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum released a 717-gigapixel (717,000,000,000-pixel) image of Rembrandt van Rijn’s The Night Watch.

A photograph of the Arts Goggle Festival on Magnolia Street in Fort Worth. The image shows blocks of temporary tents set up and large crowds of people in attendance.

Arts Goggle 2019. Photo credit: Olaf Growald Photography.

Nine: April Brings Three Art Festivals to Fort Worth

This year, Fort Worth’s Main Street Art Festival returned after being cancelled for two years. Additionally, the city saw the new Fort Worth Art Fair, also in downtown, and the annual event Arts Goggle, which takes place in the city’s Near Southside neighborhood.

A photo of the Dallas Museum of Art. The building is gray, and there is a large, red metal sculpture sitting in front of the building.

The Dallas Museum of Art

Ten: Over $5 Million of Art Destroyed During Dallas Museum of Art Break-In

In June, a man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and smashed three ancient Greek vessels and a Cado bottle, doing reportedly $5.153 million in damage. It was later reported that 911 calls from that night indicate the trespasser called the police on himself.

