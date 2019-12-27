Houston’s Let Creativity Happen! Grant Awardees Announced

by Christopher Blay December 27, 2019
Let Creativity Happen! is a grant program awarded by the Houston Arts Alliance to encourage creative risk-taking. Awards support art that redefine boundaries and spark conversations. The maximum $2,500 awards for a one-year grant term has been awarded for 2019’s Quarter 4, and awards were given out for a variety of creative practices, including dance, video, visual art, and music. A total of $55,000 in grants were awarded in 9 of the 11 council districts from funds out of City of Houston Occupancy Tax (HOT) revenues.

“As we close out the second year of this grant program, the exponential growth of applications highlights the importance of supporting the innovation of Houston’s artists,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said.  “This ‘express’ grant-making approach is fueling new art experiences for visitors and residents across the breadth of the city.”

A few awardee highlights include: Belong (or not) Abroad, by Group Acorde, is a contemporary dance and live music work inspired by Brazilian culture from the perspective of a Brazilian choreographer-dancer who has lived in Houston for 17 years; collaborative artist team Ling-lin Ku and Ryan Crowley’s contemporary cabinet of curiosity at  Sawyer Yard’s TANK space displays “treasures” in custom-made structures and compartments; and In Augmented Reality is an interactive, experiential project with multimedia writer/artist/collaborator Mary McDonald.

For the complete list of Quarter 4 grantees, please visit this Houston Arts Alliance link.

