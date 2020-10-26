Women of Color in the Arts to Present an Online Open Forum for Houston Arts Community

Women of Color in the Arts (WOCA), a network of female professionals dedicated to “creating an equitable, inclusive and diverse performing arts field,” have announced an online open forum to be held at noon on November 20, 2020 to “address the long-standing inequities in Houston’s cultural community,” the organization states in its press release.

The organization’s statement continues:

“COVID-19 and its disproportionate effects on communities of color combined with the recent police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless other Black men and women, have sparked a national conversation on racism and racial equity. This time has magnified the underlying disparities in Houston’s arts and cultural community. Greater Houston celebrates and promotes its status as one of the most racially and ethnically diverse metropolitan areas in the United States, yet the diverse communities that Houston boasts are systematically underfunded and underrepresented among the city’s arts and cultural organizations. In the midst of what we see as two pandemics — COVID-19 and systemic racism — Women of Color in the Arts (WOCA) aims to create space for authentic dialogue and collective change.”

WOCA will also offer Community Salons in the hope of drafting a “community-driven agenda” for systemic change. The free forums are presented with support from Houston Arts Alliance and the National Endowment for the Arts. To register for the online forum, please go here. For the limited capacity Community Salons, please send an email to [email protected].

For more on Women of Color in the Arts, please visit the organization’s website here.

