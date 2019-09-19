Top Five: September 19, 2019

Christina Rees and Christopher Blay on a comprehensive video series in Houston, two UNT artist-professors making things happen, and what really counts after the apocalypse.

“I need a conventional potty in my survival kit. It’s in my top five.”

1. Cosmic to Corporeal: Contemporary Queer Performance Practices

McKinney Avenue Contemporary (The MAC), Dallas

September 21 – November 9

Opening September 21

Cosmic to Corporeal provides an intergenerational and intersectional exchange of artists who are working to redefine the constructs of performance art and identity, specifically in relation to the queer body and the relationship of the body to technology. Curated by Liss LaFleur.

Read Glasstire’s recent interview with LeFleur here.

2. Powerful Vulnerable

Aurora Picture Show, Houston

September 19 – 21

A special series exploring vulnerability in the creative process by showcasing rarely seen film and video works by women artists spanning more than 50 years.

3. Robert Hodge and Alicia Eggert

The Galleries at University of Texas at Arlington

September 3 – October 5

Two solo shows in two of the galleries spaces featuring some large-scale collages and map works of Hodge’s. Eggert’s AHA piece and The Present Moment, a large neon work, are also in the exhibition.

4. Nobody’s Fool: Works by Kirk Hayes and Michael Bane

Old Jail Art Center, Albany

September 14 – February 1

Nobody’s Fool highlights the work of contemporary artists Kirk Hayes and Michael Bane, both of whom employ the technique of trompe l’oeil in their art.

5. Dirk Fowler: Paperwork: Letterpress and Screen-Printed Posters

Museum of the Southwest, Midland

September 20 – November 17

Most of Fowler’s images are hand-cut and are combined with vintage wood and metal type, giving each print an individual, unique and tactile quality. Fowler also uses more unusual printing materials – hand cutting type and images out of rubber gaskets or rigging vinyl records into his old sign press.