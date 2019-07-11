Top Five: July 11, 2019

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on a Dallas show you may need to see for yourself, a discovery in Waxahachie, and a long-overdue solo show for a San Antonio favorite.

“The show is called Bruisers. It’s a good title for this show. It’s punchy. No pun intended.”

1. Daniel Rios Rodriguez: Bruisers

Artpace (San Antonio)

May 16 – August 18

A solo show featuring paintings, drawings, and sculptures by Texas artist Daniel Rios Rodriguez.

2. Paint it Black

Webb Gallery (Waxahachie)

May 26 – July 21

Read our review here.

A show featuring “new paintings by Ike E. Morgan from Texas, weavings by Ricky Bearghost from Portland, Oregon and new drawings and tramp art by Taylor W. Rushing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.”

3. Selven O’Keef Jarmon: 360 Degrees Vanishing

Art League Houston

On view now, artist talk July 11, 6:30 PM

360 Degrees Vanishing is a community-driven public artwork by Selven O’Keef Jarmon, installed on Art League Houston’s building.

4. We’re Still Here: Native American Artists, Then and Now

McNay Art Museum (San Antonio)

July 10 – August 11

An exhibition of art by Native Americans, including a group of more than 70 drawings by members of the Kiowa tribe in Oklahoma, as well as presentations by San Antonio artists Joe Harjo and Ed Saavedra.

5. Jonas Wood

Dallas Museum of Art

March 24 – July 14

Read our review here.

A major show of works by American painter Jonas Wood.