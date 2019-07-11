Top Five: July 11, 2019

by Glasstire July 11, 2019
Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on a Dallas show you may need to see for yourself, a discovery in Waxahachie, and a long-overdue solo show for a San Antonio favorite.

“The show is called Bruisers. It’s a good title for this show. It’s punchy. No pun intended.” 

 

Raul Gonzalez & Daniel Rios Rodriguez at Artpace in San Antonio May 16 2019

1. Daniel Rios Rodriguez: Bruisers
Artpace (San Antonio)
May 16 – August 18

A solo show featuring paintings, drawings, and sculptures by Texas artist Daniel Rios Rodriguez.

 

Paint it Black at Webb Gallery in Waxahachie May 26 2019

2. Paint it Black
Webb Gallery (Waxahachie)
May 26 – July 21
Read our review here.

A show featuring “new paintings by Ike E. Morgan from Texas, weavings by Ricky Bearghost from Portland, Oregon and new drawings and tramp art by Taylor W. Rushing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.”

 

Artist Talk- Selven O'Keef Jarmon at Art League Houston July 11 2019

3. Selven O’Keef Jarmon: 360 Degrees Vanishing
Art League Houston
On view now, artist talk July 11, 6:30 PM

360 Degrees Vanishing is a community-driven public artwork by Selven O’Keef Jarmon, installed on Art League Houston’s building.

 

McNay museum We’re Still Here- Native American Artists, Then and Now

4. We’re Still Here: Native American Artists, Then and Now
McNay Art Museum (San Antonio)
July 10 – August 11

An exhibition of art by Native Americans, including a group of more than 70 drawings by members of the Kiowa tribe in Oklahoma, as well as presentations by San Antonio artists Joe Harjo and Ed Saavedra.

 

painting by american artist Jonas Wood

5. Jonas Wood
Dallas Museum of Art
March 24 – July 14
Read our review here.

A major show of works by American painter Jonas Wood.

