Sawyer Yards Mural Project Unveiled this Weekend in Houston

Art League Houston (ALH) will unveil the Sawyer Yards Mural Project by artists enrolled in its 2019 Summer High School Studio Art program on July 13, 2019 at 5:30 PM at Winter Street Studios in Houston.

ALH’s 2019 High School Summer Studio Art ran for three weeks in June of 2019 for students aged 14 through 17. The students spent time with professional artists for talks and intensive studio-art workshops, visiting art spaces around the city and discussing ideas for their group exhibition in August. Collaborating with Sawyer Yards, students worked on a mural project under the direction of Eepi Chaad, the Director of Community Engagement, and Houston muralist Armando Castellan. Castellan guided the students in conducting research into Houston’s historic neighborhoods, and each student made an individual contribution to the mural during the last weekend of June.

The students’ culminating exhibition will run from August 2-24 at the ALH Gallery, with an opening reception on Friday, August 2nd. This is the sixth year of the Summer High School Studio Art Intensive. The month-long program provides students with six hours of course work daily in a variety of mediums. More information about the program and past instructors can be found here.