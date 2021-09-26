Art League Houston Announces Jimmy Castillo as Director of Exhibitions & Curatorial Projects

September 26, 2021
Art League Houston appoints Jimmy Castillo Director of Exhibitions

Art League Houston (ALH) has announced Jimmy Castillo as the organization’s new Director of Exhibitions and Curatorial Projects, effective October 11, 2021.

Castillo is a life-long Houstonian who received his BFA in 2000 and an MFA in Photography and Digital Media in 2019 from the University of Houston. He’s previously worked for Houston’s Lawndale Art Center and Houston Arts Alliance (HAA). At Lawndale, he (via the announcement) “was involved with the completion of the building renovation, the 25th Anniversary exhibition, and the creation of the Artist Studio Program,” and at HAA, he “managed the City of Houston’s Civic Art Collection along with major public art projects with the City and other partners.”

Castillo also teaches digital photography at the Glassell School of Art. Castillo’s work is represented in permanent collections at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas in Austin.

States ALH Executive Director, Jennie Ash: “In addition to being a working artist, Jimmy has a demonstrated commitment to developing artist-centered and community-focused visual arts initiatives that reflect today’s critical cultural thinking. His talent and experience as a collaborative curatorial leader, arts administrator and teacher, along with his creativity and passion for community development, align with ALH’s core values rooted in creativity and learning.”

Says Castillo: “I’m looking forward to joining the team at Art League Houston and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such a beloved and vital cultural hub that holds artists and their work at the center of its mission to keep contemporary art in dialogue with the community.”

