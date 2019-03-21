Dallas Museum of Art’s Anna Katherine Brodbeck Named Senior Curator of Contemporary Art

Yesterday the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) announced that Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck has been named the Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art. Via the DMA: “Brodbeck steps into her new position after serving for two years in the DMA’s Department of Contemporary Art as The Nancy and Tim Hanley Associate Curator, and previously as Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art.”

Before joining the DMA, Brodbeck worked in curatorial departments at the Carnegie Museum of Art, the Frick Collection, and the Museum of Modern Art, New York.

States Agustín Arteaga, director of the DMA: “Katherine’s leadership and contributions to the DMA have been exceptional, and it has been a true pleasure to collaborate with her in shaping the direction of contemporary art at the Museum.”

Since joining the DMA in 2017, Brodbeck has curated a handful exhibitions of contemporary art for the museum, including the forthcoming exhibition Jonas Wood, opening at the DMA on March 24, 2019 and America Will Be!: Surveying the Contemporary Landscape, an exhibition of works primarily from the DMA’s collection of contemporary art, opening at the DMA on April 6, 2019.

Brodbeck also served as installation curator for the DMA shows Gunther Förg: A Fragile Beauty (2018), Laura Owens (2018), and Yayoi Kusama: All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins (2017), among others.

Says Brodbeck:

“I am honored to assume the role of the Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at my cherished home institution. Over the past two years, I have had the opportunity to become immersed in our community and in our collection. We are privileged to enjoy tremendous support in building upon our already first-rate contemporary collection, addressing blind spots in art history while remaining at the cutting edge of recent developments in the field. Our position in an encyclopedic museum has allowed us to reach across geography, time, and media to better serve our audiences by questioning outdated hierarchies and providing holistic historic contexts. Through upcoming acquisitions, exhibitions, and programming, I look forward to furthering our commitment to demonstrating the transnational development of postwar art in relevant ways.”

