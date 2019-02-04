Here are Austin’s 2019 Creative Ambassadors

Last week, The City of Austin announced the ten artists selected for the city’s Creative Ambassadors Program. Designed to help promote Austin as a creative center, the program was recently reinstated after being dormant for a few years. Launched in 2014, the program was temporarily suspended so that Austin’s government rethink how to fit artist representatives into the city’s tourism strategy.

The 2019 class of awardees was selected by arts experts based on both the level of the applicants’ expertise, and on how their projects would enhance Austin’s creative profile. Jurors looked at the local and national impacts of applicants’ work, as part of the Creative Ambassadors Program’s goal is to connect Austin to other artistic communities across the US and abroad.

Artists selected for the program will each receive a $1000 stipend, and will have the opportunity to “meet with arts administrators or leaders of key cultural institutions in their destination cities to share information on Austin’s arts and explore possibilities for collaboration or creative exchange.”

Austin’s 2019 Creative Ambassadors include:

Visual Arts

Annalise Gratovich

Theatre:

Hidden Room Theatre

Dance:

Ariel Dance Company

Film:

Capital City Black Film Festival

PJ Raval

Music:

Kydd Jones

Montopolis

Greg Gonzalez, Grupo Fantasma

Atlas Maior

Multidisciplinary:

Usha Akella

For more information on the program, please go here.