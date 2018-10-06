Artists: Submit to the Houston Center for Photography’s 2019 Fellowship Exhibition

by Brandon Zech October 6, 2018
Carolyn Drake Houston Center for Photoraphy Texas art

Carolyn Drake (Vallejo, CA) Untitled, 2016, from the series Internat, inkjet print, courtesy of the artist

The Houston Center for Photography (HCP) is now accepting applications for the 2019 Fellowship Exhibition, which is set to run May 10-July 7, 2019. Happening annually, the show is guest-juried by a respected curator, writer, critic, or photography expert, who selects two winners from the hundreds of applicants: an artist living with a 100-mile radius of Houston wins the Carol Crow Memorial Fellowship, while another artist (with no location-based restriction) wins the HCP Fellowship.

The guest juror for this year’s fellowship round is Britt Salvesen, the head curator of prints, drawings, and photographs at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. She’s also worked at the Center for Creative Photography at the University of Arizona, and has organized shows featuring works by artists Catherine Opie, Robert Mapplethorpe, and Gabriel Figueroa, among many others.

Francis Almendarez video at Houston Center for Photography

Francis Almendarez (Houston, TX) Voices of Our Mothers: Transcending Time and Distance (Installation Detail), 2016, courtesy of the artist

The 2018 Fellowship winners were Carolyn Drake (HCP Fellowship Recipient), and Francis Almendarez (Carol Crow Memorial Fellowship). See below for more details, and go here to apply. Applications for the 2019 Photography Fellowship Exhibition are due on October 22, 2018.

To apply, artists must:
—Live within a 100-mile radius of Houston
—Be a member of HCP
—Pay a $15 entry free
—Submit a maximum of 10 JPGs or videos, an artist statement, and resume

Selected artists receive:
—$3,000
—A solo exhibition at the Houston Center for Photography
—A spread in spot, HCP’s magazine about photography and photo-based art

Applicants will be notified by December 10, 2018.

