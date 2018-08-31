26 Austin Arts Organizations to Participate in $43 Million Grant Program

Bloomberg Philanthropies announced this week the cities that will participate in the second round of its Arts Innovation and Management (AIM) program: Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Denver, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. AIM was initially tested in New York City in 2011 and was officially launched in 2015 in six U.S. cities: Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. In addition to offering funding to selected organizations throughout the program’s two-year duration, the staffs of participating non-profits receive management training that looks toward improvements in fundraising, and how to “increase audiences, engage board members and develop strategic plans.”

The requirements for the program are pretty straightforward: selected organizations are expected to actively participate in the management training, manage their data using the DataArts program, secure contributions from their boards of trustees, and secure 20% of their AIM grant in matching funds. The program is invitation only, and non-profits have to be at least two years old to participate.

Some Austin-area organizations have struggled with operating costs in recent years due to rising rents in the city. For example, AIM grantee Salvage Vanguard Theater, a stalwart of the East Austin theatre scene, lost its lease in 2016. Other non-profits will likely use funds from the AIM program on existing projects, like the Mexic-Arte Museum, which is currently working on revitalizing its building.

The 26 Austin-area organizations participating in AIM include:

Anthropos Arts

Austin Chamber Music Center

Austin Chorus

Austin Classical Guitar

Austin Creative Alliance

Austin Film Festival

Austin Film Society

Austin Music Foundation

Austin Opera

Austin Playhouse

Austin Shakespeare Festival

Big Medium

Center For Women & Their Work

Conspirare

Creative Action

Esquina Tango Cultural Society Of Austin

Forklift Danceworks

Fusebox Festival

Mexic-Arte

Penfold Theatre Company

Puerto Rican Folkloric Dance

Roy Lozano Ballet Folklorico De Texas

Rude Mechanicals-A Theatre Collective

Salvage Vanguard Theater

Telling Project

Vortex Repertory Company

To see a full list of AIM participants from all seven cities, go here.