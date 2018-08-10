Art Center of Waco Announces New Director

The Art Center of Waco (ACW) has announced that former Program Director Claire Sexton is the new director of the museum. Outgoing Director Meg Gilbert will continue to have a presence at ACW once she begins Baylor University’s graduate program in Museum Studies in the fall. “This is such an extraordinary time to be a part of the Art Center of Waco,” states Sexton, “and I’m so grateful that the board has placed their trust in me to lead the organization at such a definingmoment in its history. I’m very happy to have had the opportunity to be Program Coordinator for the past year, working with and learning from Meg.”

Sexton has a master’s degree in visual arts administration from New York University, and a BA from the University of North Texas, where she majored in art history. She began her arts administration career in communications at a nonprofit exhibition space in New York, NY, where she worked with a range of emerging conceptual artists. According to ACW board president, Jill Michaels, “She has done an outstanding job this year at The Art Center and she is prepared to lead the organization to its new home downtown.”

ACW’s exhibits rotate about every two months, and are free to the public. Its emphasis on educational programs and Sexton’s background in conceptual art should make Claire Sexton an interesting and rejuvenating programmer for ACW.