Five-Minute Tours: Jack Bowers at Art Center Waco

by Glasstire November 8, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Jack Bowers: PERSPECTIVISM at Art Center Waco. Dates: September 1 – November 5, 2022.

Via the artist:

“A painting and sculpture solo show presenting a new way of looking at art and how perspective influences the pieces shown.”

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: December 23, 2021

December 23, 2021

Art Center of Waco Suddenly Closes

October 4, 2017

Top Five: April 19, 2018

April 19, 2018

Art Center of Waco Announces New Director

August 10, 2018

Review: “Oaxacan Gold: Illuminating Mystical Mexico” at The...

August 10, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: