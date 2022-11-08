Five-Minute Tours: Jack Bowers at Art Center Waco

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Jack Bowers: PERSPECTIVISM at Art Center Waco. Dates: September 1 – November 5, 2022.

Via the artist:

“A painting and sculpture solo show presenting a new way of looking at art and how perspective influences the pieces shown.”