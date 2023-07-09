Art Center Waco Appoints Meghan Bias as Director

Last month, Art Center Waco (ACW) appointed Meghan Bias as its new director following the November 2022 departure of Doug McDurham. Mr. McDurham held the position for a little over a year and stepped down to join Hunger Free Oklahoma, an advocacy organization working to end food insecurity in that state, as Director of Advancement. Since Mr. McDurham’s departure, Kathy Reid, who recently retired from her role as Executive Director of Family Abuse Center, has served as Interim Executive Director of ACW.

Previously, Ms. Bias served as the executive director of United Way of Big Spring and Howard County, led the Hangar 25 Air Museum, and worked in public affairs for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She holds a MA in Museology/Museum Studies from Texas Tech University and a BFA in Art History and Studio Art from Sul Ross State University.

Upon Mr. McDurham’s departure, the ACW Board of Directors launched a national search for its next director. Board Chair Jeremy Vickers told the Waco Tribune that out of the many candidates who applied from across the country, Ms. Bias stood out because of her history of nonprofit management, her own artistic practice, and her desire to bring art to the community.

Ms. Bias stepped into her new role in June, and while the center is not holding a formal reception to introduce its new director to the community, she invites people to stop in and say hi. Ms. Bias will attend the closing reception for ACW’s current exhibition, Of Warm Impermanence. The closing will take place on Thursday, July 21. Learn more about ACW by visiting the organization’s website.