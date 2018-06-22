Advertise   Donate
Dorothy Hood Show Wins Big AAM Award

22 Jun 2018
Director of the Art Museum of South Texas Joe Schneck and Communications Director Karol Stewart. Image by Jon Brandt Photography via 101corpuschristi.com

The Art Museum of South Texas should be proud. Its successful exhibition of Dorothy Hood: The Color of Being/ El Color del Ser received the 2018 Bronze MUSE Award in the interpretive Interactive Installations category, reports 101corpuschristi.com. MUSE awardees are celebrated at the annual American Alliance of Museums (AAM) conference.

AAM gives its MUSE awards to recognize outstanding achievement in galleries, libraries, archives, and museums media. The Art Museum of South Texas won for its interactive exhibition, which allowed visitors to create their own abstract art and become part of the artwork itself using motion-capture devices and touch-tables.

