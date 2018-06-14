Top Five Father’s Day Edition: June 14, 2018

For this special edition of Glasstire’s Top Five, Rainey Knudson and her dad Tom run down the top Texas places to take your dad (or the dad in your life) this Father’s Day.

An Art Outing with Dad

The Dallas Museum of Art’s Native American Art Collection

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Check out Glasstire’s event listings for more art dad might like

A Military Outing with Dad

National Museum of the Pacific War, Fredericksburg

Buffalo Soldier Museum, Houston

Seawolf Park, Galveston

Battleship Texas State Historic Site, La Porte

A History Outing with Dad

The Bullock Texas State History Museum, Austin

San Jacinto Battle Monument and Museum, La Porte

The Alamo, San Antonio

An Aviation Outing with Dad

USS Lexington Aircraft Carrier Museum, Corpus Christi

Lone Star Flight Museum, Houston

Commemorative Air Force, Various locations across Texas

A Science Outing with Dad

Space Center Houston/NASA, Houston

Houston Museum Of Natural Science

Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Dallas