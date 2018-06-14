Top Five Father’s Day Edition: June 14, 2018

For this special edition of Glasstire’s Top Five, Rainey Knudson and her dad Tom run down the top Texas places to take your dad (or the dad in your life) this Father’s Day.
An Art Outing with Dad
The Dallas Museum of Art’s Native American Art Collection
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Check out Glasstire’s event listings for more art dad might like
A Military Outing with Dad
National Museum of the Pacific War, Fredericksburg
Buffalo Soldier Museum, Houston
Seawolf Park, Galveston
Battleship Texas State Historic Site, La Porte
A History Outing with Dad
The Bullock Texas State History Museum, Austin
San Jacinto Battle Monument and Museum, La Porte
The Alamo, San Antonio
An Aviation Outing with Dad
USS Lexington Aircraft Carrier Museum, Corpus Christi
Lone Star Flight Museum, Houston
Commemorative Air Force, Various locations across Texas
A Science Outing with Dad
Space Center Houston/NASA, Houston
Houston Museum Of Natural Science
Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Dallas
this was awesome! your dad is rad
Rainey, your Dad is a jewel. You are so blessed to have him in your life. Enjoy the day/weekend/every day with him. I so miss my Dad. I wish we could go see some art together.