Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Women & Their Work Announces 2019-2020 Solo Show Artists

Women & Their Work Announces 2019-2020 Solo Show Artists

/
05 Jun 2018
/
/
0 Comments
Jade Walker, Four Cornered, 2016

Jade Walker, Four Cornered, 2016

The Austin art space Women & Their Work (founded in 1978) today announced its solo artist exhibitions for the 2019-2020 exhibition year. W&TW puts out an annual call for entries from Texas-based women artists, and the nine artists chosen for this run were chosen from around 300 entries.

The 2019-2020 artists, per W&TW:

Jill Bedgood (San Antonio)

Jennifer Ling Datchuk (San Antonio)

Shana Hoehn (Houston)

Bumin Kim (Lewisville)

Mihee Nahm (Grand Prairie)

Rosa Nussbaum (Austin)

Emily O’Leary (Austin)

Preetika Rajgariah (Houston)

Jade Walker (Austin)

Also of note: “For each exhibition, a writer commissioned by Women & Their Work examines the work on exhibit and writes a critical essay, which is then published in a color brochure. These brochures are invaluable for the artists and the community.”

Congrats to all. For more on this, please go here.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
, , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Yue Nakayama, How Can I Miss You When You Won't Go Away (film still), 2018, karaoke installation, dimensions variable, video, TRT 10'56
The 2018 Core Exhibition at Lawndale Art Center
Top Five image
Top Five: March 15, 2018
Idea Fund Announces New Grantees
Top Five
Top Five: November 16, 2017 with Eric Jarvis
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'