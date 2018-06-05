Women & Their Work Announces 2019-2020 Solo Show Artists

The Austin art space Women & Their Work (founded in 1978) today announced its solo artist exhibitions for the 2019-2020 exhibition year. W&TW puts out an annual call for entries from Texas-based women artists, and the nine artists chosen for this run were chosen from around 300 entries.

The 2019-2020 artists, per W&TW:

Jill Bedgood (San Antonio)

Jennifer Ling Datchuk (San Antonio)

Shana Hoehn (Houston)

Bumin Kim (Lewisville)

Mihee Nahm (Grand Prairie)

Rosa Nussbaum (Austin)

Emily O’Leary (Austin)

Preetika Rajgariah (Houston)

Jade Walker (Austin)

Also of note: “For each exhibition, a writer commissioned by Women & Their Work examines the work on exhibit and writes a critical essay, which is then published in a color brochure. These brochures are invaluable for the artists and the community.”

Congrats to all. For more on this, please go here.