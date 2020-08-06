Artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk Among Artists in ‘100 Years/ 100 Women’ New York Exhibition

In February, to mark the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, 100 women artists and creatives were commissioned by Park Avenue Armory to respond to women’s suffrage through their work in the creation of the 100 Years | 100 Women initiative. Artists include Zoë Buckman, Staceyann Chin, Karen Finley, Ebony Noelle Golden, Andrea Jenkins, Meshell Ndegeocello, Toshi Reagon, Martha Redbone, Carrie Mae Weems, Deborah Willis and San Antonio-based artist Jennifer Ling Datchuck.

“It’s always on honor to be asked by Dr. Deborah Willis to work on a project, as her prompts are challenging, complex, and bring forth hidden and erased histories,” Datchuk writes in an email to Glasstire. “My piece is titled American Flag, and is made of synthetic hair, porcelain beads, and a rolling rack. Adorned on the beads are the names of the suffragettes I did not learn about in school, the women of color who continued to fight long after white women received the right the vote.” Datchuk continues, “The names of Mabel Lee, Zitkála-Šáand, Ida B. Wells to name a few.”

“I also included affirmations about using your voice and the power of voting. These beads are threaded onto the flag and I pushed and pulled the flag up and down my neighborhood. It was, even during this pandemic, nice to have socially distant interactions and conversations with my neighbors about the untold stories and identities of the suffragettes. ”

Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent cycle of events involving social distancing, #BlackLivesMatter, and the uncertainties of the 2020 election cycle, organizers Park Avenue Armory and its lead partner in the initiative, National Black Theatre, together with nine other New York City cultural institutions, will host an online launch party for 100 Years | 100 Women, streamed on YouTube on August 18 at 2 PM.

The February 2020 launch was a day-long symposium unveiling the 100 commissioned artists. The August 18 Youtube stream will feature an early look at some of the commissioned works, remarks, and special guest appearances which will include Maya Wiley, Susan Herman, Jari Jones, Tantoo Cardinal, Rita Dove, Catherine Gray, and the Kasibahagua Taíno Cultural Society. A Shola Lynch short film will also premiere during the event. Lynch is a Armory/Museum of the Moving Image-commissioned filmmaker documenting the participating artists and their contributions.

Post-launch party highlights will include Hold on Tight, a video portrait from Carrie Mae Weems honoring her mother, Deborah Willis’ installation The Right to Vote: ‘Women’s Work Never Praised/Never Done!’ A Reimagining, and more.