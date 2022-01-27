Austin’s Women & Their Work is Seeking Solo Exhibition Proposals

by Jessica Fuentes January 27, 2022
A designed image that combines examples of four works of art from various artists exhibiting at Women & Their Work in Austin.

Image: Women & Their Work

Women & Their Work (W&TW), a nonprofit arts organization in Austin, is accepting applications from women and women-identifying artists for six-week solo exhibitions. The deadline is February 4, 2022 at 11:59 pm CST.

Founded in 1978, W&TW has been a staple in the Austin art scene for over forty years. W&TW’s new space, which they acquired in 2020, includes a 1,700 square-foot gallery with 12-foot-high ceilings. 

The current open call is for exhibitions that will be scheduled between summer 2023 and December 2024. According to their website, W&TW is seeking, “artists who create innovative contemporary art that breaks new ground in its approach to form, content, and ideas.” Selections will be made by a panel of jurors that will include arts professionals, past W&TW exhibiting artists, and the organization’s staff. 

Please note the following eligibility requirements. The call is open to:

  • Women and women-identifying artists living in Texas who have not had a solo exhibition at W&TW within the past decade
  • Artists who are not currently enrolled in undergraduate or graduate programs.
  • Non-members of W&TW, artists in any stage of their career, and artists who bring diverse experiences and perspectives are encouraged to apply.

For more information and to apply, visit the submission website. Read Glasstire’s coverage of the space’s recent exhibitions here: Rehab El Sadek: Pattern Language; We Know Who We Are. We Know What We Want, curated by Dallas-based artist Vicki Meek.

