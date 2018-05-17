Reminder For Austin Artists: $15,000 For Tito’s Prize, Open Call Until End of May

The arts non-profit Big Medium in Austin announced last month that applications for the annual Tito’s Prize are open through May 31, 2018. The Prize awards one Austin-based artist $15,000 and a solo show at Big Medium’s gallery space in Austin. The prize money comes from the Austin-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Big Medium facilitates the Prize.

Applying artists need to live within a 20-mile radius of Austin. The 2018 jury panel is made up of (via Big Medium) three Texas art professionals:

Andrea Mellard, Director of Public Programs & Community Engagement at The Contemporary Austin; Dennis Nance, Galveston Arts Center Curator and artist; and Veronica Roberts, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Blanton Museum of Art.

Note: “Work entered into the Tito’s Prize Open Call does not need to adhere to any thematic, aesthetic, or conceptual constraints.”

The winner will be announced July 17, 2018; the winner’s exhibition at Big Medium will open in October and will be on view during the popular annual East Austin Studio Tour, which takes place over two weekends in November.

Artist Zack Ingram won last year (the Prize’s inaugural year). Guidelines are here, and please go here for more info and to apply.