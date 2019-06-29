$15K Award: Third Annual Tito’s Prize Open Call Announced

Artists within a 20-mile radius of Austin are once again eligible to apply for the Tito’s Prize, presented by Austin’s Big Medium and funded by a gift from Tito’s Handmade Vodka. One artist will be selected for the $15,000 cash award, and artists working in any medium at any stage in their career are encouraged to apply.

The application period is June 27-July 25, 2019, and the winner will be announced on August 22, 2019. The prize will also include a solo exhibition of the winner’s work, which will open on March 6, 2020, and be on view through April 4 at Big Medium at Canopy, an East Austin art space. Last year’s winner was Steve Parker (here is a review of his show) and Zack Ingram was the first winner of the prize.

A three-member curatorial panel selects the prize-winner, and this year’s panelists are Florencia Bazzano-Nelson, Assistant Curator, Latin American Art at the Blanton Museum of Art (Austin); Annette Lawrence, Artist and Professor of Studio Art at the University of North Texas (Denton); and Rigoberto Luna, Director and Curator at Presa House Gallery (San Antonio).

Big Medium is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting contemporary art in Texas. They produce the East Austin Studio Tour, the West Austin Studio Tour, the Texas Biennial, and present exhibitions throughout the year.