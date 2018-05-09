New Glassell School of Art to Open with a Big Party

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) will finally inaugurate its new Glassell School of Art building on Sunday, May 20. Visitors can view the Glassell, The Brown Foundation, Inc. Plaza, and the BBVA Compass Roof Garden. Come check out the Core program residents’ new digs or where you can send your kids to art classes. “Celebrating Community: Opening Day” will be a jam-packed afternoon of art activities, tours, music, and performances. (For the full schedule, go here.)

“Community” not only refers to the Houston community invited to this free event, but some of the MFAH’s community partners helping out with the big party, including MECA (Multicultural Education and Counseling through the Arts); METdance; Texas Southern University; Houston Public Library; Houston Community College; Inprint; and the Houston Independent School District.