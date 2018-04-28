Artist Joins With Texas A&M Core of Cadets to Create Large-Scale Installation

Artist Jenn Hassin is also a U.S. Air Force veteran, and over the course of this summer in preparation for her show at Texas A&M’s Wright Gallery in College Station, the Austin-based Hassin will collaborate with A&M’s Core of Cadets to create a massive site-specific installation titled Respect.

Via Texas A&M:

“During the creation of Respect, art and humanities will intertwine — offering students and soon-to-be members of the U.S. military the opportunity to engage in political discourse as they work together to form the large-scale installation over the span of the entire summer. Hassin’s work will join her passion and experience serving in the military with Texas A&M’s history and core values by allowing her collaborators conversations to be a key influence during the creative process.”

Hassin often creates her labor-intensive large-scale works out of recycled uniforms, letters, or

news articles. The upcoming Respect installation will fill the Wright’s gallery space, and “will be composed of deconstructed and reassembled military uniforms as a means of exploring the connectivity of military and its role at Texas A&M, both historically and presently.” Once opened to the public, the piece will be interactive, with an invitation for visitors (including students of course) to add more of the on-hand rolled and recycled material to the growing installation.

Hassin’s Respect will debut at the Wright Gallery, Langford Architecture Center, Building A, Second Floor at Texas A&M University Campus in College Station at a reception on September 11, 2018, from 4-6 pm, and will be on show through October 12, 2018. For more info, please go here.