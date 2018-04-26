Top Five: April 26, 2018

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on Texas’ second art chapel of this year, a Houston love affair with San Antonio, and a new installation in the Texas desert that makes us ponder music festival art versus serious art.

1. Right Here, Right Now: San Antonio

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

April 27 – August 5

Opening April 26, 6:30-9PM with a performance by Saintlorraine at 6:30

Performance by Julia Barbosa Landois April 28, 1PM

Conversation with Curator Dean Daderko April 28, 2PM

Performance by Christie Blizard April 28, 3PM

Right Here, Right Now: San Antonio features 19 artists and artist collaboratives living and working in San Antonio, Texas. The show is curated by Dean Daderko and Patricia Restrepo and features works by Albert Alvarez, Richard Armendariz, Julia Barbosa Landois, Christie Blizard, Sarah Castillo, Lisette Chavez, Adriana Corral, Ana Fernandez, Audrya Flores, John Hernandez, Diana Kersey, César Martínez, Michael Martínez, Martha Mood, Katie Pell, Chuck Ramirez, José Luis Rivera-Barrera, Daniel Rios Rodriguez, and Saintlorraine (the collaboration of artists and life partners Britt Lorraine and Kristy Perez).

2. Francisco Moreno: The Chapel and Accompanying Works

Erin Cluley Gallery (Dallas)

April 7 – May 19

An exhibition featuring a painted structure “based on the barrel-vaulted structure of the Spanish Romanesque mural paintings from the Hermitage of la Vera Cruz (Maderuelo) installed in the Prado, Madrid. Inside The Chapel, imagery is painted from a collapsed archive that draws on a range of works significant to the history and practice of painting, sculpture, architecture and other cultural producers.”

3. 22nd San Angelo National Ceramic Competition

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

April 20 – June 24

A US-wide juried exhibition featuring ceramic works. This year’s juror is Peter Held, museum director and curator. The show will also feature works by this year’s invited artist, Randy Brodnax.

4. Haroon Mirza’s Stone Circle

30°20’11.9″ N – 103°59’37.4″ W (near Marfa)

April 29, 8-10PM

An unveiling event for Haroon Mirza’s stone circle. “Inspired by ancient megaliths, this large-scale outdoor sculpture will be open to the public in the high desert grasslands east of Marfa for the next five years.”

5. Nick Weddell: New Works

East Side Pot Shop (Austin)

March 24 – April 28

An exhibition featuring ceramics by Nick Weddell.