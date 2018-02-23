I’ve Got My Beer, I’ve Got My Orange Crush

Houston’s Orange Show Center for Visionary Art—which oversees the Orange Show Monument, the Beer Can House, the Houston Art Car Parade, and Smither Park—is being properly honored by Saint Arnold’s Brewery. With a beer!

On Instagram, the Brewery writes:

Our new Orange Show Blood Orange Blonde Ale is beer and a partnership two decades in the making! @theorangeshow Center for Visionary Art has been one of our favorite community partners over the years and we even named our Art Car IPA in honor of their signature event, The Art Car Parade. The Orange Show Monument is weird and fun and cool and extremely Houstonian. We’re excited to have a beer dedicated to this Houston institution. Look for this easy drinking, citrusy, year round beer very soon!

Texans can now get started on creating its second beer can house.