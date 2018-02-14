Artists: Get Paid to Show Your Work at Lawndale

The Lawndale Art Center in Houston recently opened up its call for exhibition proposals for the 2018-2019 season. Although Lawndale focuses on showing works by Texas-based artists, the application, which is due on March 18th, is open to artists and curators from all across America. The organization also encourages interested artists to think a little differently: in addition to applying to show in one of Lawndale’s four traditional galleries, artists can apply to put art in the sculpture garden, create a mural on the side of the building, or create installations in its stairwells, bathrooms, elevators, windows, and other areas.

Honorariums and materials stipends for artists vary depending on the space they show in. Currently, the John M. O’Quinn Gallery (the cavernous first floor space) includes a $1,500 honorarium and up to $2,500 for expenses; the Cecily E. Horton Gallery (the second floor space) includes a $1,000 honorarium and up to $1,500 for expenses; the Grace R. Cavnar Gallery (the smaller first floor gallery) includes a $1,000 honorarium and up to $750 for expenses; and The Project Space (the third floor gallery) includes a $1,000 honorarium and up to $750 for expenses. Sculpture garden shows get a $1,500 honorarium and up to $1,000 for expenses, and mural pieces get a $1,500 honorarium in addition to equipment and material expenses.

Proposals will be assessed and chosen by Lawndale’s Programming Committee, with exhibitions selected “based on quality and innovation.” For more information, and to apply, please go here.