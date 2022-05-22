Lawndale Announces “The Big Show” 2022 Selected Artists

Lawndale, a multidisciplinary contemporary art center in Houston, has announced the artists selected for The Big Show 2022.

The Big Show is an annual juried exhibition open to artists living within a 100-mile radius of Lawndale. The show has become a yearly summer tradition, in which both fresh on the scene and slightly more established artists show alongside one another in the building-wide exhibition. This year, Daisy Nam, the Executive Director and Curator at Ballroom Marfa, served as the juror for the exhibition. Ms. Name chose 39 artists from over 500 submissions.

Featured artists in this year’s show include Patrycja Adamowicz, Charis Ammon, Jen Bootwala, Rontaye Butler, Angel Castelan, Lindy Chambers, Chelsea Clarke, Paula Córdoba, daniel coreas, Tere Garcia, Cynthia Jamileth Giron, Vanessa Gonzalez, Sibylle Hagmann, Jihye Han, DR3K a.k.a. JP Hartman, Guadalupe Hernandez, Saúl Hernández-Vargas, Chenlu Hou, Sumin Hwang, Disha Khakheria, Erica Reed Lee, Ha Na Lee & James Hughes, C.M. Lewis, Sophia Longoria, Max Manning, Gabriel Martinez, Clinton Millsap, Demi Mixon, Brian Murcia, Quentin Pace, Julia Rossel, J.R. Roykovich, Jessica Simorte, Kamila Szczesna, Jesus Trevino, Irene Valentin, Charles VanMeter, and Lucio Vasquez.

The exhibition will run from June 18 through August 13, 2022, with a Preview Party on Friday, June 17. Guests can choose between two time slots for the preview, either 5 pm to 7 pm or 7 pm to 9 pm. Tickets are required to attend the preview; to purchase tickets, visit Lawndale’s website.