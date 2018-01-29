Dallas Museum of Art Announces New Acquisitions by Blanchard, Mondrian, and Bonnard

Today the Dallas Museum of Art announced three new acquisitions to its collection. The double-sided drawing, Farm Near Duivendrecht (recto) and The Sea (Ocean 2) (verso) (c. 1905–1914) by Piet Mondrian, and the oil-on-paper work, Woman with a Lamp (1909) by Pierre Bonnard, were gifted to the museum by Ann Jacobus Folz. The oil-on-canvas painting Zeus and Semele (c. 1632), by Jacques Blanchard, was gifted by Mr. and Mrs. Thomas C. Campbell.

States DMA Director Agustín Arteaga: “These astonishing acquisitions of a seductive painting by the ‘French Titian’ Jacques Blanchard, a monumental double-sided drawing by Piet Mondrian, and an early 20th-century painting by Pierre Bonnard, will invigorate the Museum’s renowned European collection.” The Mondrian is the eleventh work by the artist to enter the collection, and the reverse, abstract-composition side of the piece (per the DMA) “reveals the beginning of Mondrian’s move away from representational imagery toward the grid structure that would become a hallmark of later works.”

Nicole Myers, the DMA’s Curator of European Painting and Sculpture, says, “This crucial intermediary phase of Mondrian’s stylistic development was, until now, missing from the collection. With this gift, our visitors will be able to experience the dramatic transformation of Mondrian’s approach—from Post-Impressionism to Abstraction—as it unfolds across the walls of our galleries.”

This is the 17th work of Pierre Bonnard to enter the DMA’s collection.

The Jacques Blanchard painting is a “recently rediscovered masterwork” and with it, “the DMA continues to expand its Old Master collection with exceptional works of art.”

