UPDATE: Why “Unerasing” a Sol LeWitt is Impossible

[Since publishing the news post “Disappeared Sol LeWitt Painting Slowly Reappears in Houston Home” two days ago, I have been schooled by the Menil Collection and others very knowledgeable about LeWitt’s work. Glasstire thinks that it is critical to right the misinformation.]

First of all, Sol Lewitt’s Wall Drawing #679 still exists in the collection of the Menil. He was a conceptual artist and, for LeWitt, the work of art lives in the certificate of authenticity and diagram. The certificate for Wall Drawing #679 is owned by the Menil, and the Menil retains the right to recreate it. The ink drawing behind the wall in the new homeowners of the house designed by architect Bill Stern, who commissioned the LeWitt, is not a work by Sol LeWitt. It is simply the remnants of what was once the execution of the conceptual work.

The Menil Collection states, “LeWitt likened his wall drawings to a musical score. The artistic creation is in the design. The execution depends on talented craftspeople (or in the case of the musical score, the musicians) who adapt the design. The work is ephemeral.”

So, despite the homeowners’ many chronicles of the “unerasing” on a variety of social media platforms, they are really just messing up a perfectly good wall.