Three Major Texas Collections to Hit the NYC Auction Block

Later this month, three major private Texas art collections will be auctioned by Christie’s in New York. They are (via Christie’s): The Collection of Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass (Fort Worth, TX), Property from the Collection of Elizabeth “Betty” Brooke Blake (Dallas, TX and Newport, RI), and Property from the Collection of Montgomery “Montie” H.W. Ritchie (Amarillo, TX).

In its announcement, Christie’s mentions highlights from each collection. Works at auction from the Bass Collection will include Van Gogh, Matisse, Rothko, Chagall, Bonnard, Miró, Frankenthaler, and Albers; from Betty Blake’s collection will be Lee Bontecou, Ken Price, Calder, Picasso and Ruscha; and works from Montie Ritchie’s collection include Bonnard, Degas, Renoir, Vuillard, Munnings and Constable.

(For a weird and amusing story about an alleged attempted heist of Ritchie’s collection from his Panhandle ranch some years ago, go here.)

These upcoming Impressionist & Modern Art, and Post-War & Contemporary auctions take place in New York November 13th-16th, 2017. For more info, please go here.

