Finalists Announced for the Return of CineSpace

The Houston Cinema Arts Society and NASA have announced the 13 international finalists in third annual CineSpace short film competition. They received almost 700 submissions representing 55 countries, reports Markets Insider. NASA officials and Texan director Richard Linklater selected the winners. Cash awards will go to the top three submissions (grand prize: $10,000, second prize: $5,000, third prize: $3,000), as well as the two films that best demonstrate the themes “Benefits of Space to Humanity” and “Future Space Exploration.”

The films will be screened Friday, November 10, at the Rice Media Center in Houston. They all look pretty great (watch the trailer here) and they are all short so, in a time frame no longer than a feature film, viewers get 13 different films.

also by Paula Newton