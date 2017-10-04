Are You an Artist Affected by Harvey?

Advertise   Donate
04 Oct 2017
1 Comment
Hurricane Harvey

If you are an artist who was affected by Hurricane Harvey and you need help due to damaged art, supplies, studio space, or any other factors, please contact Glasstire at info@glasstire.com. There are organizations from across the state and the nation that have set out to help aversely affected artists, and we would love to pass your story along.

If you are interested, please send an email to info@glasstire.com with the subject line “Harvey Affected Artist.” Include a little about yourself and how you were affected by the storm. For a general list of resources for artists, please go here. To read about some of the artists affected by the storm, please go here. To see how Texas art spaces faired through the storm, go here.

