Are You an Artist Affected by Harvey?

If you are an artist who was affected by Hurricane Harvey and you need help due to damaged art, supplies, studio space, or any other factors, please contact Glasstire at info@glasstire.com. There are organizations from across the state and the nation that have set out to help aversely affected artists, and we would love to pass your story along.
If you are interested, please send an email to info@glasstire.com with the subject line “Harvey Affected Artist.” Include a little about yourself and how you were affected by the storm. For a general list of resources for artists, please go here. To read about some of the artists affected by the storm, please go here. To see how Texas art spaces faired through the storm, go here.
also by Glasstire
- Top Five: October 5, 2017 with John Forse - October 5th, 2017
- GM of Houston Rockets is Producing a Musical Called "Small Ball" - October 4th, 2017
- Will Robots Learn to Lie to Us? They Should. - October 4th, 2017
- "Burning Man" and a Giant Naked Woman for DC's Mall - October 3rd, 2017
- Here is Your Schedule for Chinati Weekend - October 2nd, 2017
Is there any help for artists affected by Irma? I am on the Miami FL area. Thank you.